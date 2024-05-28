Paralel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 120,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,045. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.