Paralel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 120,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
NYSE INVH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,045. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.
Invitation Homes Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
