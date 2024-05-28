Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 24,484 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 168.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after buying an additional 152,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,218,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after acquiring an additional 107,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. 35,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $117.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

