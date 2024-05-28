Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 138,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 423,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 39,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,761. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

