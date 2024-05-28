Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. 108,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,950. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

