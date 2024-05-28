Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 674,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,122,000 after acquiring an additional 51,199 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.18. 414,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

