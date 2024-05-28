Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.67. 31,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,901. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

