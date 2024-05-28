Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 12,075 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 112,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 135,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. 585,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,951. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $32.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

