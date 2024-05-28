Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.09. 458,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.49.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

