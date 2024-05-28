Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Parke Bancorp comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Parke Bancorp worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 430.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1,925.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PKBK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.78. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,870.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parke Bancorp news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $75,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404 shares in the company, valued at $6,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,870.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

