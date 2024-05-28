Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 5,700.0% in May

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Parks! America Stock Down 6.5 %

OTCMKTS:PRKA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 63,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,639. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

