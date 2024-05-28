Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 5,700.0% in May

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Parks! America Stock Down 6.5 %
OTCMKTS:PRKA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 63,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,639. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.
Parks! America Company Profile
