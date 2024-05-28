PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.73.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

PayPal stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

