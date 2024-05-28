PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 134,030 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,334,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,363,285. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

