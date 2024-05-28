PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 5.5%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $148.71 and last traded at $148.91. Approximately 8,948,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 8,973,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

PDD Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average is $131.99. The stock has a market cap of $207.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 15,755.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,169 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

