PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) PT Raised to $42.00 at DA Davidson

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDFS. StockNews.com cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of PDFS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. 26,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,351. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.20 and a beta of 1.48.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $46,360.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,217.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,543 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 769,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,393 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 652,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 20.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

