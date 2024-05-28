Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 179,518 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 165,576 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $950,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PEB. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

PEB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. 503,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,599. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.