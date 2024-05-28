PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Stifel Financial Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,121,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693,873 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $869,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,073,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.71 and a 200-day moving average of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

