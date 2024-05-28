Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Position Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 880,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $28,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.88. 1,808,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,052. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -398.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.