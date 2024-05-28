Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 611,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,485,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.