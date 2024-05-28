Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.31

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $8.94. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 1,120 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHAR

Pharming Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $607.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.