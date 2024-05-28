Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Stock Price Up 399,999,900%

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 399,999,900% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $400.00 and last traded at $400.00. Approximately 16,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,748% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Pharnext Trading Up 399,999,900.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,943,867.61.

About Pharnext

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products include PXT3003, a novel fixed-dose synergistic combination of baclofen, naltrexone, and sorbitol formulated that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864 to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

