Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires 1,199 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.13. 6,046,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,718,387. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

