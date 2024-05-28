Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Buys 134 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.24. 1,692,241 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

