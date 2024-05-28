Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.57. 6,177,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,556,343. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

