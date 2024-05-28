Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,718,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. 5,515,095 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.