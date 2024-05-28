Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,686,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $10.72 on Tuesday, hitting $771.18. 636,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $789.60 and a 200-day moving average of $785.18. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,956 shares of company stock valued at $57,252,931 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

