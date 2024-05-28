Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. 7,655,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

