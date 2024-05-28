Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 690 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 358.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie cut their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA remained flat at $38.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,937,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,485,893. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

