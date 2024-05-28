Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC reduced its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IDACORP by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in IDACORP by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDACORP Stock Down 2.1 %

IDA traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,133. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.