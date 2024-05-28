Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp Sells 3,100,000 Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ ABSI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. 1,744,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Absci Co. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.
Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABSI. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.
