PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Shares Up 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.58 and last traded at $100.56. Approximately 642,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,017,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,418,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,281,000 after buying an additional 5,845,188 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 349,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after acquiring an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 67,613 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 133,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

