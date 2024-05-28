Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 1,022 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.0 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.96. 3,916,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

