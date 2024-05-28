Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,687,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,791,000 after acquiring an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,675,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 389,098 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $6,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.35. 2,653,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.