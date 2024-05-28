Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $22.53 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty comprises 1.6% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 252,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at $24,368,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,901 shares of company stock worth $7,793,657. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

