Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $241,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 159.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.41. 38,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,183. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $209.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

