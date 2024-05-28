Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.6% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META traded up $12.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $478.22. 12,024,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,476,807. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.88.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,054 shares of company stock worth $401,166,117. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

