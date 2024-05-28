Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,796,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

