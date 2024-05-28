Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Invests $212,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. 386,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

