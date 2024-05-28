Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Invests $270,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in DexCom by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $127.79. 707,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,302. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,707 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

