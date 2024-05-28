Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 409 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $355.46. The company had a trading volume of 938,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,047. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $259.00 and a 1-year high of $357.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.89. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.