Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 822 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,212,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.30 per share, with a total value of 765,415.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,220,510 shares in the company, valued at 329,594,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 239,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,951 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of BMEZ traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.13. The company had a trading volume of 297,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,732. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 16.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. This is a boost from BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

