Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.42. 12,212,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,398,029. The stock has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.99.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

