Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $438.24. The company had a trading volume of 661,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $425.10 and its 200-day moving average is $428.09. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

