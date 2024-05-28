Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Reduces Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $66,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $980,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. 604,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,351. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

