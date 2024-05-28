Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

