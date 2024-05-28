Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.58.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
