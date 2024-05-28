Pollux Coin Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $121,583.27 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,930,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,351,926 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,925,000.171198 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.45657934 USD and is down -8.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $96,576.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

