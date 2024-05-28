Portfolio Design Labs LLC Acquires New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,990,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,356,000 after acquiring an additional 452,247 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atmos Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,253,000 after purchasing an additional 382,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,629. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

