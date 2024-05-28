Portfolio Design Labs LLC Acquires Shares of 17,025 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after buying an additional 441,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,748.1% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 266,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.76. 1,303,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,107. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

