Portfolio Design Labs LLC Acquires Shares of 68,099 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 799,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 263,182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 709.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 180,410 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $8,584,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE remained flat at $18.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,945,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,935,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

