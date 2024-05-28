Portfolio Design Labs LLC Buys Shares of 6,336 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 700,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 960.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

