Portfolio Design Labs LLC Invests $5.59 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 166,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.1% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.32. 25,741,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,087,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

